Woman dies when vehicle crashes into signal pole in Carlsbad

Carlsbad Police Dept.
Posted at 1:53 PM, May 15, 2022
CARLSBAD (CNS) - A 25-year-old Oceanside woman died Sunday after her vehicle crashed into a signal pole on El Camino Real, police said.

The crash happened at 6:24 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of El Camino Real and Camino Vida Roble, said Public Information Officer Jodee Reyes of the Carlsbad Police Department.

"Officers found a single occupant of a vehicle had been traveling northbound on El Camino Real when the vehicle struck a signal pole on the northeast curb line," Reyes said. "Preliminary investigation estimates the vehicle may have been traveling at an excessive speed."

The woman was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Carlsbad Fire Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor, Reyes said. The investigation was ongoing.

