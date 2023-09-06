Woman dies after vehicle crashes into tree at Morena-area park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 68-year-old woman was killed Tuesday when the 2003 Lexus SC 430 she was driving veered off the north side of Friars Road and struck a tree in a park in the Morena area.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Friars Road around 3:55 p.m., according to San Diego Police Department spokesman Officer D. O'Brien.

The crash left the woman trapped in the car. She was freed by San Diego Fire-Rescue Department paramedics, who pronounced her dead.

It's unclear what led to the collision.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.