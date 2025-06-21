Woman dies after car went in water near Loews Resort in Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman has died after her car crashed through a fence and plunged into the water near the Loews Resort in Coronado.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. when a yellow Mustang broke through a barrier and entered the bay.

Several bystanders immediately jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue the driver.

"It's hard because, because I couldn't get her out, nobody could until the crane got there. It's hard to see that happen," said Mike Koester, one of people who attempted to save the woman.

Despite these heroic efforts, the woman did not survive.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Authorities have confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Access to Loews Resort will be limited for the next couple of hours while police complete their investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

