Woman, daughter pepper sprayed and carjacked at San Ysidro apartment complex

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman and her daughter were peppers sprayed by a man during a carjacking outside of a San Ysidro apartment complex late Monday night, according to San Diego Police.

Police said the woman and child arrived at the apartment complex on Camino De La Plaza, near Willow Road, at around 10:30 p.m. when they were confronted by a young Hispanic man.

The man pepper sprayed both victims in their eyes and then drove off in their gray Toyota Highlander, police said.

The mother and daughter were treated by paramedics at the scene; they did not appear to suffer serious injuries.

About an hour later, the carjacked Highlander was spotted by officers in a parking lot about a block away from the apartment complex.

With the engine running and lights on, officers approached the vehicle with guns drawn but the suspected carjacker was nowhere to be found.

A description of the man in the attack was not immediately available.