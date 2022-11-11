Watch Now
Woman crossing street in Pacific Beach hit by car, killed

KGTV
Posted at 6:32 AM, Nov 11, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 33-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a car in Pacific Beach, authorities said Friday.

The victim was crossing a street in the 3700 block of Ingraham Street around 9:45 p.m. Thursday when she was struck by a Honda Civic traveling south on Ingraham Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, is not suspected of driving under the influence, police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital but later died of her injuries, authorities said.

