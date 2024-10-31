Woman crossing Midway District street struck, killed in hit-and-run collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 40-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Midway District while walking in a crosswalk with a red "don't walk" traffic signal, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

The death happened at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday at 3700 Camino Del Rio West and 3000 Kurtz Street when a dark-colored vehicle, which had a green light while traveling northbound, struck the pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries, a statement from the SDPD said.

The vehicle fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

It was not known whether DUI was a factor, the statement said.

The pedestrian was not identified.

