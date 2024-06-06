Woman barricaded in Nestor apartment complex leads to SWAT response

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wednesday night, San Diego Police Department's SWAT and the Emergency Negotiations team were called for a barricaded suspect inside her apartment complex in Nestor.

Police said the department received multiple calls from people just before 7 p.m. saying that a female tenant was stabbing another resident's door and pointing her knife at other residents.

SDPD said despite the callouts and flashbangs deployed by the officers, the woman refused to come out of her apartment complex.

The woman is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

