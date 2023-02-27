Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI in fatal Vista collision

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and killing a man in the Vista area, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the victim was standing outside his disabled grey Chevrolet HHR near the center median of state Route 78, just east of Emerald Drive before being struck and killed, according to the CHP.

Isabella Herrera, 22, from Oceanside was driving her grey Buick Verano in the No. 1 lane eastbound on SR-78 before she switched lanes and struck the man who was standing next to his disabled vehicle, the CHP reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

It was unknown why the man was standing outside of his vehicle, according to the CHP.

Herrera was taken to a hospital for moderate injuries and was arrested shortly after and charged with a DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, the CHP said. An investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information on this fatal collision is urged to call the CHP Oceanside area office at 760-643-3400.