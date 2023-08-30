Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash on Chula Vista freeway ramp

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a rollover crash on a freeway on-ramp in Chula Vista late Tuesday night.

The single-vehicle wreck happened just after 11:20 p.m. on the Bonita Road ramp to northbound Interstate 805, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the woman lost control of her SUV and veered from the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn and then come to rest on its roof.

ABC 10News learned the woman’s iPhone dialed 911 for help after a feature on the device detected the crash.

The woman was able to crawl out from the SUV before emergency crews arrived.

Though she did not sustain any injuries from the crash, CHP officers arrested the woman on suspicion of DUI.