Woman arrested in wrong-way, head-on collision on Mission Gorge Road

KGTV
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was arrested following a wrong-way, head-on collision in San Diego’s Allied Gardens neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

San Diego Police officers were called to the 6700 block of Mission Gorge Road at around 1 a.m. due to a reported crash involving a Honda Civic and Nissan sedan.

Officers determined the Honda was traveling west on the eastbound lanes and slammed into the Nissan; the Nissan’s driver was rushed to the hospital, while the Honda’s driver was arrested.

ABC 10News learned the woman arrested was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

