Woman arrested after crime rampage across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman has been arrested by police in San Diego County after being identified as the suspect in a series of five crimes on Saturday.

The first incident happened around 1:50 p.m. in the Southcrest neighborhood at Una Street and Acacia Street. San Diego Police Department said that the suspect, angered by a special events traffic controller blocking the area due to flood damage, left her car, seized the controller's radio, and struck her on the hip.

When officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene. The traffic controller suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The second incident occurred at Cumming Chevrolet dealership on 2301 National City Blvd. A 21-year-old female employee was targeted by the suspect, who attempted to recruit her for prostitution. Police said the suspect ordered the victim to get into the car.

The victim was scared and ran back to the dealership. Police said the suspect followed her into the store, violently throwing her into a wall before making threats and leaving.

National City police have charged the suspect with attempted kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

In Logan Heights, just before 3 p.m., the suspect targeted a third victim's vehicle with a laptop following a road rage incident that started in National City. The incident occurred in the 3200 block of Newton Avenue, resulting in over $450 worth of damage.

The suspect fled the scene, but police were able to connect her to previous cases based on her vehicle description.

The fourth incident, handled by the California Highway Patrol, occurred in South Bay.

The final incident unfolded in the Oak Park neighborhood just before 4:15 p.m. The suspect deliberately collided with a parked vehicle with an occupant inside in the 2000 block of Bayview Hights Drive. She then targeted another victim, driving directly towards them.

San Diego police promptly arrived and arrested the woman, who now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story, and ABC 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.