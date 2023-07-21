Watch Now
Woman arrested, accused of stabbing 2 people during argument in Hillcrest

Posted at 6:49 AM, Jul 21, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man and a woman in Hillcrest, police said Friday.

Four friends were arguing at 9:55 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Robinson Avenue when a woman cut and stabbed a 29-year-old woman with a broken bottle and knife, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

"A 28-year-old male tried to break up the fight and was stabbed," the officer said.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life- threatening injuries, Heims said.

Irma Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. She was booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee. Her arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Central Division Court in San Diego.

SDPD Western Division detectives were investigating.

