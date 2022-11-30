Woman administers Narcan on man overdosing in downtown San Diego parking garage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman helped revive a man who overdosed in a downtown San Diego parking garage early Wednesday morning.

Just after 2:45 a.m., authorities received multiple 911 calls regarding a medical emergency in the parking structure under the Ralphs grocery store off Market Street and 2nd Avenue.

A woman in the garage noticed a man she did not know slumped over and turning blue, prompting her to yell out for help. Bystanders called 911 as the woman provided aid to the man.

The woman told the 10News Breaking News Tracker she knew the man was overdosing and administered Narcan before paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown.

When asked by the 10News Breaking News Tracker why she carries Narcan, the woman said, "There is so many ‘fetty’ (fentanyl) overdoses; you'd be surprised how many overdoses there [are] in one day and it's just getting worse and worse.”

There is no word on what substance led to the man's overdose.

Narcan is a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.