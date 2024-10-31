Woman accused of stealing $260,000 worth of jewelry from 78-year-old Imperial Beach resident

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman suspected of stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars worth of jewelry from a 78-year-old Imperial Beach resident was arrested Wednesday.

Maria De Los Angeles Cabrera, 39, was taken into custody after allegedly getting caught trying to sell the stolen valuables at a San Diego pawnshop, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The owner of the jewelry -- a ring adorned with a yellow diamond valued at $200,000 and a pair of diamond earrings valued at $60,000 -- discovered them missing from her home last Thursday, Sgt. Michael Mascarenas said. Deputies returned them to her following the suspect's arrest.

Cabrera was booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and elder abuse, Mascarenas said.

