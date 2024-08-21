Woman accused of shoplifting at Irvine mall arrested after hiding in Tesla trunk

(KGTV) -- A San Marcos woman was arrested after police said she stole $850 worth of merchandise from Sephora and Lululemon stores at an Irvine shopping mall and tried to hide from officers in the trunk of a Tesla.

The incident took place on the afternoon of Aug. 14 at the Irvine Spectrum Center, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Police said the woman -- later identified as 35-year-old Emely Yanagida, of San Marcos -- was seen shoplifting from a Sephora store at the mall.

“When loss prevention tried to stop her, she refused to stop,” police stated on a post on the department’s Facebook page.

A witness told police they saw the woman get into a white Tesla and crawl into the car’s trunk.

“Officers opened the trunk after multiple knocks and announcements and found the suspect hiding,” police said.

Officers discovered $600 worth of goods stolen from Sephora and $250 worth of goods stolen from Lululemon in the car.

According to police, Yanagida was arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, resisting arrest, and shoplifting.

WATCH IRVINE POLICE BODYCAM FOOTAGE:

