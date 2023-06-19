Woman accidentally pepper sprays fire crews at Santee senior facility

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman accidentally pepper sprayed firefighters late Sunday evening after she thought someone was breaking into her home in Santee.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said fire crews and paramedics were called to The Pointe at Lantern Crest senior living facility on 8549 Graves Avenue at around 11:50 p.m. in response to a medical alert alarm.

ABC 10News learned the woman had called to report an attempted break-in and deployed pepper spray towards the emergency crews that were trying to access her unit to provide aid.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived to help calm the situation down and clear up any confusion.

No serious injuries were reported.