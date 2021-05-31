Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman, 87, struck by hit-and-run driver in Marina area of San Diego

items.[0].image.alt
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
PARK CITY, KS - FEBRUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)
generic crime tape police tape
Posted at 9:25 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 00:25:30-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 87-year-old woman was seriously injured Sunday crossing a street in the Marina area of San Diego and police were searching for the felony hit-and-run driver who fled the scene.

The crash happened at 700 W. G Street just before 3 p.m., according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The vehicle, described as a 2013 to 2015 white Nissan Altima, was eastbound on G Street when the motorist struck the woman, Buttle said. The driver then fled east on G Street.

The woman was transported to UCSD hospital, where she was treated for a brain bleed and laceration to the back of her head, Buttle said.

Anyone with information on this driver was asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group