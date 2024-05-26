Woman, 84, injured in crash in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An 84-year-old woman suffered several injuries when she crashed her car into the rear of another vehicle in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego.

The crash occurred at 1:53 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Mercury Street, according to San Diego police Officer J. Perales.

The woman was driving her 2012 Honda Fit northbound in the right lane of Mercury Street and a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old man was stopped at the intersection with Balboa Avenue when the woman failed to stop and crashed into him, Perales said. The man's vehicle was pushed forward and crashed into two other vehicles.

"The 84-year-old female suffered a punctured lung, fractured ribs, abrasions, skin tears to both hands and lacerations from the seat belt,'' he said.

The injuries were not believed life-threatening.

Passengers from the other vehicles complained of pain, Perales said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, he said.