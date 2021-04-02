Woman, 84, gravely hurt in Balboa Park crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 84-year-old woman was gravely hurt on a Balboa Park-area street Thursday afternoon in a crash possibly caused by a hit-and-run driver, authorities reported.

The woman had just exited northbound state Route 163 onto Quince Drive when her 2018 Honda HR-V veered out of control and struck a guardrail near Sixth Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Due to "unexplained damage" to the rear of the octogenarian's vehicle, investigators believe another driver may have been involved in a collision with the Honda and fled prior to the arrival of emergency personnel, Officer Robert Heims said.