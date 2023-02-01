Watch Now
Woman 83, suffers serious injuries in Allied Gardens head-on crash

Posted at 8:18 AM, Feb 01, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 83-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after her vehicle hit another vehicle head-on in Allied Gardens, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

The 83-year-old, driving a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria westbound on Mission Gorge Road, approached the intersection of Mission Vista Drive, when a 22-year-old woman driving a 2010 Honda Civic eastbound on Mission Gorge Road started to make a left turn onto Mission Vista Drive, turned in front of the Ford and collided head-on with it, according to the SDPD.

The 83-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with a fractured left femur, fractured right ankle and sternum after the crash, according to authorities.

Both drivers said they each had a green light, and fault was undetermined, but alcohol was not a factor in the accident, according to the SDPD.

The SDPD's Traffic Division was investigating the collision.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
