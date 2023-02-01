Woman 83, suffers serious injuries in Allied Gardens head-on crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 83-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after her vehicle hit another vehicle head-on in Allied Gardens, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

The 83-year-old, driving a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria westbound on Mission Gorge Road, approached the intersection of Mission Vista Drive, when a 22-year-old woman driving a 2010 Honda Civic eastbound on Mission Gorge Road started to make a left turn onto Mission Vista Drive, turned in front of the Ford and collided head-on with it, according to the SDPD.

The 83-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with a fractured left femur, fractured right ankle and sternum after the crash, according to authorities.

Both drivers said they each had a green light, and fault was undetermined, but alcohol was not a factor in the accident, according to the SDPD.

The SDPD's Traffic Division was investigating the collision.