Woman, 80, dies after fire burns Santee home

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) – A house fire in Santee Sunday afternoon left an elderly woman dead, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies and Santee Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 10000 block of Ashdale Lane at around 2 p.m. due to reports of flames and smoke coming from a home.

When crews arrived, a male resident was outside of the burning house and informed them that his 80-year-old wife was still inside.

Crews entered the home, rescued the woman, and administered CPR at the scene, officials said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for further treatment, but officials confirmed she died after arrival.

Sheriff’s officials said the fire started in the garage of the home, but the incident remains under investigation by the agency's Bomb/Arson Unit.

“The fire does not appear to be suspicious,” sheriff’s officials said.