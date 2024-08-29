Woman, 57, gravely hurt in Webster hit & run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was gravely injured Thursday in a hit-and-run on a Webster-area street.

The 57-year-old woman was crossing Federal Boulevard to the north at Euclid Avenue in a marked crosswalk when a vehicle struck her shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

Paramedics took the victim to a trauma center for treatment of life- threatening injuries, including a brain bleed and a pelvic fracture.

"At this time, there is no description of the (involved) vehicle or driver available," O'Brien said in the late morning.

