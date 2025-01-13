Watch Now
Woman, 49, killed in San Pasqual-area motor-scooter crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 49-year-old woman was killed over the weekend in a solo motor-scooter accident near San Diego Zoo Safari Park, authorities reported Monday.

The woman was riding to the west in the 16100 block of San Pasqual Valley Road at about 5 p.m. Sunday when her 2020 Vespa veered off the roadway and crashed for unknown reasons, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, SDPD Officer John Buttle said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

