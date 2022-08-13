Woman, 32, injured by stray gunfire in Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 32-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by gunfire in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego.

San Diego Police officers were called at 1:37 a.m. to 1014 Fifth Ave. where they learned an unknown suspect shot two to four rounds southbound on Fifth, said Officer Robert Heims.

The victim was hit in the back while she was standing with a group of people and Heims said it appears she was not related to the suspect.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect drove away from the scene in a BMW sedan northbound on Fifth.

Detectives from the department's Central Division are investigating the shooting and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619- 744-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.