Woman, 31, dies while in-custody at Las Colinas; Investigation underway

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The death of a 31-year-old auto-theft suspect who succumbed to an apparent medical emergency this week after being found unconscious at Las Colinas women's jail in Santee was under investigation today.

Staffers at the Riverview Parkway detention center found the woman passed out and unresponsive in her cell shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. They performed CPR on her prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took over the lifesaving efforts, Lt. Juan Marquez said.

An ambulance crew then took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has been withheld pending family notification.

"As is the protocol for all in-custody deaths, the sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and is conducting a thorough investigation to ensure all aspects of this incident are examined," the lieutenant said. "The cause and manner of death will be determined by the (county) Medical Examiner's Office."

The woman had been in custody since Sunday, according to Marquez.

"The San Diego Sheriff's Office extends our sympathies to the decedent's family and all those affected by her passing," he said.

