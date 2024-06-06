Woman, 23, killed in Clairemont motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 23-year-old woman was killed Wednesday when the motorcycle she was riding crashed on a Clairemont-area street, authorities reported.

The woman lost control of her 2023 Kawasaki two-wheeler while heading east in the 4800 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The motorcycle veered off the roadway before striking a center-divider curb and a tree, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

