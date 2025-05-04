Woman, 18, critically injured during single-vehicle crash in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 18-year-old woman was critically injured during a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in the Mountain View community of San Diego, authorities said.

A 21-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2009 Honda Accord took the offramp from southbound Interstate 805 at 2:35 a.m. and failed to stop at the red traffic light at Imperial Avenue, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The car jumped the center median and struck a traffic signal light cabinet. The 18-year-old woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown forward and struck the front windshield.

Paramedics rushed the woman, who suffered a brain bleed, to a hospital in critical condition. There was no other immediate information available.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

