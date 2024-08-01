Witnesses spring into action to help driver after car falls from Chula Vista parking garage

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Three people are being hailed as heroes for coming to the aid of a driver whose car plunged from a parking garage in Chula Vista.

On the afternoon of July 30, witnesses called Chula Vista Police to report seeing a gray sedan drive off the second story of a parking garage on 303 H Street and land upside down on the ground below.

Police said three people who witnessed the crash acted quickly to help the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle.

According to police, the trio worked together to cut the seatbelt to free the woman from the wreckage.

The unidentified woman, who was conscious during the ordeal, was taken to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.

For their actions, officers gave the three heroes $50 gift cards as “small tokens of appreciation for leaping into action to help a stranger in need,” Chula Vista Police said in an Instagram post.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.