Witness details what happened before brawl involving Marines

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KGTV) — Five teenagers are in juvenile detention facing serious allegations after a party they held at San Clemente Beach ended in a fight with three Marines.

The end-of-the-school-year celebration on the beach got out of hand Friday night. A video of a group of teens attacking Marines quickly spread on social media.

Kayla,17, was at the gathering. She detailed her first reaction to reports that the teens attacked the Marines.

"They lied about everything, and I couldn't believe how everyone could just sit there and believe them," she said.

She and her mother didn't want her face shown because they planned to file a report with the Orange County Sheriff's Department about the Marines' behavior towards her.

"They came up to me and grabbed me from behind multiple times," she said.

She said there were about 40 kids around when the Marines approached them on the beach. One teen recorded this video of alcohol being shared.

Kayla said the youngest person at the party was 14.

Deputies said a brawl erupted and ended with Marines on the ground in the fetal position before it was broken up.

San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan is aware of the videos and all allegations and says drinking is illegal on the beach.

"We're really focused on that violent attack part as our first priority, but I'm sure they're looking at the larger scenario as well," he said. "Everyone should be accountable for violating the law. I think we can all agree on that."

The I Marine Expeditionary Force confirms the three Marines from Camp Pendleton were involved in the brawl.

ABC 10News reached out to one of the Marines, who said he couldn't talk because he was on a field operation.

Mayor Duncan said he's not sure if the Marines will be punished but wants to focus on the bigger picture, which is making sure this doesn't happen again.

Orange County Sheriff's Deputies said they are investigating.

