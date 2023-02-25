Winter weather forces road closures around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Several storm-related road closures are happening around San Diego on Saturday. Check out the complete list below:
- Hancock St. & Whitherby St., Pacific Hwy. & Whitherby St. - North and South Bound,
- W. Washington St. & Frontage Rd.
- Pacific Hwy. & Noelle St.
- Pacific Hwy. & Wright St.
- Kurtz St. & Estudillo St.
- Kurtz St. & Wright St.
San Diego County Department of Public Works announced the following closures:
- Sandia Creek Rd is closed from the Santa Margarita River Trail Preserve entrance to the other side on Rock Mountain Rd
- Ramona area: Letton Road is closed at Kelley Ave and Main Street due to flooding
- De Luz Murrieta Rd is closed due to flooding from the Riverside County line to De Luz Rd
- Road closed in the Bonsall area Camino Del Rey is closed from Via Maria Elena to Camino Del Cielo due to flooding.
- Road closed in the Rainbow area 5th. St. is closed from Old Hwy 395 to Huffstatler St. due to flooding
- Road closed Rainbow area Huffstatler Rd. is closed from 5th St. to 2nd St. due to flooding
- Fallbrook area: De Luz Rd. is closed from De Luz Murrieta Rd. To end due to flooding
- Spring Valley: Concepcion Av. is closed to thru traffic from St. George Av. to Piedmont St.
CalTrans:
- One northbound lane at the Pacific Highway offramp
- All lanes of SR-78 are closed from between Amigos Rd in Ramona to SR-79 east of Julian. https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
- All lanes of SR-79 are closed at I-8
