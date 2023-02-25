Winter weather forces road closures around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Several storm-related road closures are happening around San Diego on Saturday. Check out the complete list below:

City of San Diego:

Hancock St. & Whitherby St., Pacific Hwy. & Whitherby St. - North and South Bound,

W. Washington St. & Frontage Rd.

Pacific Hwy. & Noelle St.

Pacific Hwy. & Wright St.

Kurtz St. & Estudillo St.

Kurtz St. & Wright St.

San Diego County Department of Public Works announced the following closures:

Sandia Creek Rd is closed from the Santa Margarita River Trail Preserve entrance to the other side on Rock Mountain Rd

Ramona area: Letton Road is closed at Kelley Ave and Main Street due to flooding

De Luz Murrieta Rd is closed due to flooding from the Riverside County line to De Luz Rd

Road closed in the Bonsall area Camino Del Rey is closed from Via Maria Elena to Camino Del Cielo due to flooding.

Road closed in the Rainbow area 5th. St. is closed from Old Hwy 395 to Huffstatler St. due to flooding

Road closed Rainbow area Huffstatler Rd. is closed from 5th St. to 2nd St. due to flooding

Fallbrook area: De Luz Rd. is closed from De Luz Murrieta Rd. To end due to flooding

Spring Valley: Concepcion Av. is closed to thru traffic from St. George Av. to Piedmont St.

CalTrans:



One northbound lane at the Pacific Highway offramp

All lanes of SR-78 are closed from between Amigos Rd in Ramona to SR-79 east of Julian. https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

All lanes of SR-79 are closed at I-8

For a list of more closures, visit 10news.com/traffic

