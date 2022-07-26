SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The summer session is in full swing at UC San Diego. It is pretty quiet on campus. As soon as the fall hits, students we spoke with say it gets pretty packed.

"It is a little bit more crowded since they accepted a lot more students, especially last year. It has been kind of too cramped," said a student on the main campus.

"We are looking at expansion in all 10 of our Universities. Chula Vista would make some sense," says Rich Leib, Chairman of the UC Board of Regents.

Leib is supportive of UC San Diego expanding to Chula Vista. He says the school has some interest in that area.

"There is land available. There have been some discussions in the past. We are trying to increase access to the University of California," he added.

Leib says UC San Diego has about 44,000 students, a similar number to UCLA. He also says there were 60,000 spots for freshman last year, in total across UC campuses and 250,000 applications.

Leib also says 40 percent of the students are the first in their family to go to college.

"We are trying to do what the University should be doing. Get people from all neighborhoods. The best and the brightest come together," he added.

On-campus housing at UCSD has a waitlist. Many students we spoke with say if the college expands, housing is a must.