Will there be more high-rise buildings in Hillcrest?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego's Uptown Community Plan proposes establishing a special LGBTQ+ district and more high-rise buildings in Hillcrest.

Unveiled earlier this month, the city's plan details its long term land-use plan for Hillcrest and surrounding neighborhoods. It includes converting several busy streets to one way.

Additionally, there could be more transportation options, including sidewalks, parks and promenades, for people to walk.

"Besides walking a lot, I use the bus and trolley," said Dennis Carter.

Carter lives in Hillcrest. The 80 year old walks as much as he can, then he takes the bus back home.

"When I walk five or six miles in one direction, I cannot walk back. If it were not for the bus and the trolley, I would have to call my partner to come get me," he said.

ABC 10News spoke to another Hillcrest resident about the possibility of more high-rise buildings coming to the area.

"There are already high-rises and condos," said Georgianna Avila.

She works in the neighborhood. Avila opposes high-density housing, and she says many people are priced out of Hillcrest already.

"Let’s do something for people who are struggling to pay rent. These days you have to have several jobs just to pay your rent," she said.

City officials say this is not the final version of the plan, since it's still pending approval from the city council.

Residents still have a chance to weigh in on the proposal; you can send an email with your feedback by following this link.

You can also contact your local city councilmember.