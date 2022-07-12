SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many people who visited Lake Murray on Monday noticed flooding along the shoreline.

"Wow I have never seen it like this," said a runner.

"This is kind of scary to be honest with you," a fisherman added.

Those were just some of the reactions. It was easy to see a barbecue and picnic tables underwater.

"It seems like it has come up about a foot a day. I don't see how this can go on much longer. This is wild," said a man riding his bike.

Ever since the city reportedly stopped taking water from the reservoir because of a temporary algae bloom, the waterline is now close to the parking lot.

"It is going to cause some damage. I am worried about some of these trees. The facilities are useless," added the man on his bike.

This fishing dock is also off-limits. The entrance was flooded. The only ones enjoying the dock were the birds. Many we spoke with hoped the flooding and the algae bloom would go away, sooner than later.

"I am sure they know what they are doing. Taking care of the algae bloom is best for everyone," said the runner.

"Hopefully soon everything will return to normal. This isn't normal," the fisherman added.

The city says the algae bloom created an earthy odor in some people's faucets.

It says the water was safe to drink but the city stopped using the water.

The city hopes to start using the water in the coming days and the reservoir levels should recede in the coming weeks.

