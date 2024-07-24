Wildfire erupts east of Palomar Mountain

SUNSHINE SUMMIT (CNS) - A wildfire spread over hilly open terrain in the rural northeastern reaches of San Diego County Wednesday, blackening dozens of acres but posing no immediate structural threats.

The blaze broke out about 1 p.m. in the Sunshine Summit area, north of Oak Grove and east of Palomar Mountain, according to Cal Fire.

Within two hours, the flames had charred roughly 35 acres as ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters worked to halt the spread of the blaze, said Mike Cornette, a fire captain with the state agency.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, though there had been reports of lightning in the area shortly before it erupted, Cornette said.

