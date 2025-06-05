WILDCOAST installs collection station for fishing gear at San Dieguito Lagoon

DEL MAR (CNS) - Conservation organization WILDCOAST announced Wednesday it partnered with several state agencies to install a dedicated fishing gear receptacle at San Dieguito Lagoon to collect discarded gear.

The installation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Parks and the California Coastal Commission is in response to community concerns about trash left at the sensitive Marine Protected Area.

San Dieguito Lagoon provides habitat for species like the California halibut and endangered birds such as the snowy plover and California least tern, while also allowing space for recreational opportunities. However, discarded fishing lines and hooks pose serious risks to wildlife, including injury and entanglement, WILDCOAST officials said.

"We are grateful to our community for raising awareness about the impact of discarded fishing gear," said Lillie Mulligan, WILDCOAST's senior ocean conservation coordinator. "By providing a convenient way to dispose of fishing gear, we can significantly reduce pollution and safeguard our coastal resources."

The organization will maintain the receptacle and send the collected gear to Berkley Fishing for proper recycling.

"Fishing is a great way to connect with nature, but responsible angling is essential," said Gabriel Peñaflor, CDFW environmental scientist for the south coast region. "Knowing the regulations, respecting MPAs, and properly disposing of gear are key to keeping San Dieguito Lagoon clean and healthy."

San Dieguito Lagoon State Ecological Reserve is a 110-acre property at the terminus of the San Dieguito River.

"California State Parks and the California Coastal Commission are proud to support this initiative through our California Clean and Green Program," said Vivian Matuk, environmental boating program manager. "This effort, part of the California Fishing Line Recycling Program, supports our statewide mission.

"To date, we've installed 529 recycling stations across California, collecting 3,274 pounds of fishing line -- enough to stretch from San Francisco to Bahia Negra, Paraguay."

WILDCOAST is an organization that "conserves coastal and marine ecosystems and addresses climate change through natural solutions."

