Wild flamingo living in San Diego Bay has a new friend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Bayshore Bikeway, a favorite trail for local cyclists, has unexpectedly become a haven for a pair of flamingos this year.

Darryl MacKenzie, who has been riding on the bikeway for decades, recalls seeing a lone flamingo in San Diego Bay back in 2018.

"I like seeing a different type of bird that is not indigenous to the San Diego area," he said. "It has made a home here and is making people happy."

The flamingo's origin remains unknown according to officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. There was a band around its leg, so it could have escaped from a captive flock. The vibrant pink bird has since become a unique feature along the popular bike path.

This year, officials reported the arrival of a second flamingo in the bay. The two have formed a friendship, often seen together along the scenic route.

"When you are riding down the bike path, they are easy to spot," said Floyd Jones, another seasoned biker. "Sometimes you see them quite a bit, but then you go through a dry spell and don’t see them at all," he added.

Wildlife authorities assure the public that these flamingos pose no threat to native wildlife. By feeding on worms and shrimp, the birds not only maintain their distinctive pink feathers but also contribute to the ecosystem.

"It puts a big smile on your face when you see them," said MacKenzie.