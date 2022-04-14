Wild chase involving SWAT truck carjacked in El Cajon ends in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was taken into custody after allegedly carjacking an unmarked police truck full of SWAT gear and firearms in El Cajon, and then leading law enforcement on a pursuit from the East County into Chula Vista late Wednesday night.

Local law enforcement officials said an off-duty El Cajon Police officer was about to leave a 7-Eleven store in El Cajon when he was reportedly carjacked by an unidentified man.

Officials confirmed the officer’s vehicle had tactical gear, an assault rifle, and a pistol locked in a storage locker inside the truck.

A couple hours after the reported carjacking, authorities spotted the truck near an El Cajon-area Jack in the Box restaurant and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away onto westbound Interstate 8.

The truck reached speeds of over 100 mph and the driver flashed the truck’s police lights as sheriff’s deputies and El Cajon Police pursued it.

The vehicle raced through El Cajon and La Mesa, went south through Lemon Grove and Spring Valley, and then entered Chula Vista.

According to officials, the truck exited from southbound state Route 125 and made its way into the Otay Ranch Town Center on Birch Road.

The truck drove around the mall before the driver lost control and crashed into a fire hydrant, sending water about 50 feet into the air.

Officials said the driver ran from the wreckage towards a freeway embankment, but officers and deputies surrounded him. When he refused to comply with orders to surrender, the man was subdued by a stun gun and arrested.

Officials said the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There is no immediate word on what charges he faces.

Equipment and weapons that were in the storage locker were untouched during the pursuit, ABC 10News learned.