Wild chase across San Diego County ends in crash at airport, driver's arrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was taken into custody after a high-speed chase that took multiple law enforcement agencies across different parts of San Diego County early Friday morning.

At around 1 a.m., Sycuan Police began pursuing a gray Ford Truck on Willow Glen Road in the Fallbrook area before San Diego County sheriff’s deputies took over the chase on westbound state Route 94.

Deputies pursued the truck through Spring Valley, Bonita, south National City, and into downtown San Diego.

The truck reached speeds of more than 100 mph as it led law enforcement on the chase.

After the truck entered San Diego International Airport at Terminal 2, it crashed into a wall, just missing a large transformer box.

The driver got out of the truck and ran away, but he was eventually located and arrested. A passenger left behind in the truck was detained by law enforcement officers.

An airport worker was injured by a law enforcement K-9 during the chaos, ABC 10News learned.

The worker and the arrested driver were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Several workers said that if the truck hit the transformer box, it would have blacked out all of San Diego International Airport and caused the airport to shut down for the day.

It was not immediately known what prompted the pursuit, but ABC 10News learned the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.