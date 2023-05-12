Why the COVID-19 health emergency ending could cost you more

SAN DIEGO — As the COVID-19 public health emergency comes to an official end, "There's going to be a cost shift to either the patients or the health insurance company," according to Doctor William Tseng with Kaiser Permanente.

This celebratory step towards overcoming the pandemic also means the federal government will be limited in what it provides free-of-charge for people when it comes to the coronavirus.

At-home COVID-19 tests:

At-home COVID-19 testing kits will no longer be provided for free.

Previously, people in need of a rapid test could receive a box of several tests for free at pharmacies or have them delivered to their front door.

Treatment:

Dr. Tseng says the out-of-pocket cost for COVID-19 treatments, like Paxlovid, will also increase.

"What used to be $35 dollars is now going to be about $435 dollars," said Dr. Tseng referring to the medication.

Medi-Cal:

Health insurance is one of the doctor's biggest concerns.

Since the public health emergency was declared more than three years, people enrolled in Medi-Cal, the state's Medicaid program that provides medical services to low-income people, have not been removed from coverage if they no longer meet the criteria.

For example, if an individual enrolled in Medi-Cal in 2020 and got a new job in 2022 and their new salary is too high to qualify for the coverage, they were not removed.

The public health emergency ending changes that.

Dr. Tseng's fear is many patients "take their health for granted" and will not check to see if their coverage has changed until they need it.

"If you lose your coverage, where are you going to get your medications? Are we going to see people who need their insulin and being unable to get it?" Dr. Tseng wonders.

Dr. Tseng encourages everyone to check with their providers to find out what will remain covered regarding COVID-19.

Telehealth:

The majority of telehealth services born during the pandemic will remain in place through December 2024.