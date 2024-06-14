Why San Diego's ocean water looks murky brown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The water off San Diego’s coast has taken on an unattractive brown hue recently. Local oceanography experts have explained the phenomenon.

“There’s a natural reaction for people to think it’s dirty. But this sort of bloom is clearly not connected to pollution at the border, said Clarissa Anderson at the Scripps Oceanography Institute "It’s a natural oceanic phenomenon.”

Known as the red tide, the color is created by large groups of plankton in the water. Plankton often migrate to Southern California for its warm weather and smooth waves, Anderson said. And it’s probably a good thing people are less excited about swimming in it.

“There can be some respiratory effects or even rashes associated with swimming in this kind of water or being near it," Anderson said.

The plankton take oxygen out of the water and sometimes produce toxins, which can impact fish and birds, especially if the bloom lasts for several months.

“We have seen larger, longer red tides than previously on record. We’re starting to see a lot more of them in the spring. We used to really associate these with the fall," Anderson said.

But it’s not all down in the dumps with this sewage-looking water. Some types of plankton will bring the bright, beautiful bioluminescence at night.

“About two weeks ago, that species was dominating. We had lots of reports coming in of bioluminescence," Anderson said.

Photos shared by Anderson from under the microscope revealed bioluminescent plankton in San Diego’s water two weeks ago. However, two days ago, they were replaced by less sparkly plankton.

Anderson said the ever-changing conditions make it hard to predict how long the plankton will stay in Southern California waters.