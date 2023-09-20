Why does Hispanic Heritage Month start in the middle of September? San Diego professor, author, explains

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- — Hispanic Heritage month is underway, but many people constantly ask - "Why does Hispanic Heritage Month start on September 15?"

ABC 10News reporter Natalie Chuck sat down with Romano Perez, a Professor of Anthropology at San Diego State University to find out.

"The 15th of September commemorates the Independence movement of most of Central America," said Perez.

She went on to explain that "in October you have one of the most powerful days that has been re-conceptualized in the United States, and that’s Dia De La Raza, what used to be called Columbus day.”

San Diego's roots run deep with Hispanic culture.

In fact, one women filled more that 400 pages will stories about latinos who impacted the county.

“I didn’t want the families or the kids to think well we didn’t do anything in San Diego. I wanted them to know that we did contribute," said Maria Garcia, the author of We Made San Diego.

The book has gone on to win awards and even made its way into some San Diego schools.

“I do believe that we made San Diego so there is that. But the other reason is, I wanted to tee people off and I wanted them to say - What do you mean you made San Diego? - And then you can get into a conversation," said Garcia, when asked about the books title.

Garcia would like to see the book in every school in the county to ensure children are taught about San Diego's Hispanic culture.