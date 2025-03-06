Why are snakes active in the rain?

(KGTV) SAN DIEGO — "The snakes have been in brumation, which is basically hibernation for reptiles. Rain will probably bring them out. Especially if we get some warm weather. They need to come out and drink, just like we need to drink water," said Bruce Ireland.

Ireland is the founder of the Snake Wranglers. The group of volunteers rescue and relocate rattle snakes in San Diego County. Bruce started it eight years ago with his two young daughters.

"They are headed to high school and college, so now I have had to reach out to the community. I have 23 wranglers now on my team. It’s unbelievable," said Ireland.

And they are busy. In February, Bruce had 26 calls for snake removals.

In February of 2024, he only had four calls. Bruce says last month, we had much warmer weather than the prior year.

"As soon as the snakes feel that warmth they will come out and try to find a meal and try to find water," he added.

The snakes only need a little bit of water to drink.

"They will drink from any water source they can get. Could be a creek. Could be a pond. They will take it right off a leaf. If a leaf captures a pool of water from the rain," he said.

Most of the snakes Bruce gets calls about are rattle snakes. And many of them are from homeowners.

"We have to keep them close to the capture site. Within a mile or two square miles of the capture. We find a nature preserve or canyon section. We will hike them back in and put them back into nature," he added.

For more information about the Snake Wranglers, click here:

https://www.10news.com/news/news-links/snake-wranglers-north-countys-premier-snake-relocation-service

