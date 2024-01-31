Who is responsible for maintaining storm drains and creeks?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The storm drain in front of Kenneth Bowdan's house was no match for the storm. Olivewood Terrace was flooded. Bowdan lost several cars.

He claims the backup stemmed from a clogged creek down the hill, behind his house. It still has mud and debris.

According to data from the city's storm water website, in 2021 debris was removed from catch basins where the creek is located, on south 36th street. It's unclear if the city has been there since.

"This is a basic service in the city. This needs to be handled," said Bowdan.

ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens called multiple agencies Tuesday. The city, county and state.

The county says Chollas Creek is not their jurisdiction because it's located in the city of San Diego.

But is the city responsible for cleanup? We tried to check with officials Tuesday afternoon but did not hear back.

County officials say they are responsible for areas outside of cities. A map shows that is outside of the gray area.

Bowdan is hoping all the agencies can work together so this doesn't happen again.

We have reached out to the city for more information on its creeks and drains. We will update this article when we receive a response.