White House social media post sparks controversy over migrant deportation video

A recent post from the official White House account on X (formerly Twitter) has ignited debate online, with many calling it inappropriate and insensitive. The post, titled "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight," features video footage of migrants being deported, edited to align with a popular internet trend known as ASMR.

ASMR stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. It's a term describing the soothing sensation some people experience from specific sounds like whispering, tapping, or brushing.

The video, which has already amassed over 100 million views, captures the natural sounds of a deportation process: the clanking of chains and handcuffs, the shuffle of boots boarding a plane, and the hum of an aircraft.

The post has garnered more than 14,000 comments, with responses divided. Some users praised the post, calling it "the best post on the internet today," while others condemned it as "disgusting and highly unprofessional."

Benjamin Prado, an advocate for migrant rights and coordinator with the American Friends Service Committee, criticized the video for what he sees as an attempt to instill fear.

“Part of it is, you know…trying to terrorize and use this imagery in a way that forces people to be fearful of any type of ICE encounter,” Prado said. For many in the immigrant community, he added, the video is deeply unsettling.

“Just listening to the chains being placed on the floor, no markings on the airplane… it raises the question: Where am I being taken to?”

The San Diego Young Republicans weighed in on the controversy, issuing a statement that emphasized the need for strong immigration enforcement while condemning mistreatment of individuals.

“We do not support the mistreatment of any human, especially those who have immigrated here legally. However, the deportation efforts implemented by the Trump Administration does serve our nation well,” said the San Diego Young Republicans. “Democrats blur the line between illegal immigration and legal immigration — insulting those who follow the law. Holding those accountable who commit heinous crimes to the full extent of the federal law, protects the American people of all ages, gender and background.”

ABC 10News reached out to the White House for comment, specifically regarding its social media approval process, but has yet to receive a response.

