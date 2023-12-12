Where is the massive whale in Pacific Beach?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A fin whale, exceeding the length of a school bus, was discovered dead on the Pacific Beach shoreline Sunday morning.

"These whales grow from 70 to 80 feet long. They are the largest whale in the world, next to a blue whale," said Kerri Danil of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA has been actively working to remove the whale from the beach. Local lifeguards said they towed it approximately a mile off the shore, where it eventually sank to the ocean floor.

They will continue to monitor the situation, in case the tide brings the whale back to Pacific Beach.

Danil's team observed marks from scavengers, such as sharks or birds. But she said those alone would not have killed the animal.

Scientists said they won’t be able to determine the cause of the whale's death because they did not do a full autopsy.

"Fin whales are rare for us. We had one five years ago. So we don’t get them all the time," Danil said.

Fin whales, often referred to as "the greyhounds of the sea" for their streamlined form and impressive speed, can reach speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.

