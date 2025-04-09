When it comes to a broken household appliance, should you fix it or replace it?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As households work diligently to balance their budgets in the face of rising costs, the question of whether to repair or replace broken appliances looms large.

The San Diego Fix It Clinic, operated by the nonprofit Zero Waste San Diego, offers a practical solution by providing free repair services for a variety of household items, helping residents avoid unplanned expenses and reduce landfill waste.

Volunteer technicians at the clinic regularly attend events throughout San Diego County, where they assist community members in fixing a range of items, from small gadgets like electric pencil sharpeners to larger appliances.

"The goal is to keep people from spending money on repairs and replacements while keeping items out of the landfills," said Laura Anthony, the executive director of Zero Waste San Diego.

Anthony noted that many of the broken items brought into the clinic are often fixable with the right parts.

"Ten percent of the issues are usually user error; people don’t know how to use it properly, or they aren’t maintaining their items," she explained.

As technology evolves, the repairability of appliances varies significantly. Chris Dudenhoffer, owner of Browne's Appliance Service in Santee, explained that repairing older appliances tends to be easier than fixing newer models that incorporate more complex technology.

"Once you put a computer in it, you’re changing the whole dynamic," he said.

Dudenhoffer also noted challenges in sourcing parts.

"There are some parts that aren’t manufactured even though you’d expect them to be. A lot of manufacturers discontinue their parts after a few years, which forces the consumer to replace the unit because you can’t get parts for it," he added.

He emphasized the importance of doing thorough research before purchasing a large appliance.

"Call around to appliance repair shops; your best bet is someone who’s working on the machine instead of someone who’s looking to sell you a machine," Dudenhoffer advised.

Nevertheless, he cautioned that not all household items are built to last.

“Each item already has a designated life span,” he said, reminding consumers that even with proper maintenance, some appliances may simply be beyond repair.

The San Diego Fix It Clinic continues to serve the community by empowering individuals to repair rather than replace, ultimately promoting a more sustainable lifestyle.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.