Wheelchair bike stolen from summer camp for kids with disabilities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A special bike worth thousands of dollars remains stolen from a summer camp for people with disabilities.

Jenelle Nettles, the Director of Camp Able, says the bike meant for people in wheelchairs was stolen as the staff unloaded equipment.

“It was out and then the next thing you know, it was gone,” said Nettles.

Camp Able is in its first week of camp, but it expects hundreds of people with disabilities to keep attending as the summer continues.

The camp has been around for more than 40 years and has had the wheelchair bike since 2016, after purchasing it thanks to grant money.

"I would say to the person who took the bike... I don't think you realize what you took. The bike is for people whose arms and legs don't work in the way that your arms and legs work and that we're really missing it,” said Nettles.

Nettles says she filed a police report with officers overseeing Silver Strand State Beach in Coronado.

The camp began on July 5, and Nettles says campers have already been asking when they will get to ride the bike.

“My heart sunk because we don’t have it. It’s gone,” she says.

Nettles posted about what happened on the local Facebook page “Coronado Happenings." Since then, people have donated more than $4,000 to Camp Able.

"Just flooded with gratitude... I could not believe the generosity of this community,” said Nettles.

Nettles says if anyone knows where the bike is, they can return it to camp, a fire station, or police station – no questions asked.

If you would like to help Camp Able replace their wheelchair bike, follow this link.