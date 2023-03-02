What's going on with San Diego? A climate scientist weighs in on winter weather

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — From record rain, flooding and snowfall – to chilly temperatures, hail and windy conditions, it’s been more “wintery” than some San Diegans would like. So what’s going on?

ABC 10News sat down with Julie Kalansky, a climate scientist and Operations Manager for the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

“It is a La Niña year. One thing with La Nina years is we do have a tendency to be a bit cooler,” said Kalansky.

“Is this the new normal for San Diego? What can we expect in seasons to come?” asked ABC 10News.

“So...we have some of the most volatile year to year precipitation of anywhere in the U.S.,” said Kolansky. She says in Southern California, they do unfortunately expect to see more extreme variations in our weather patterns in years to come.

“The really wet extremes are projected to become more wet, and the drier periods and our droughts are projected to become more dry and more severe,” she said.

And when it comes to the drought, Kalinsky says even with all of this rain, we’re not out of the woods.

“One wet year…even two wet years can help a lot. But inevitably we will be coming back to drought. So being prepared and ready for droughts will always be something we need to be prepared for living in this region.”

