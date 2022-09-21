What will Riverwalk San Diego look like?
Construction crews are beginning to transform a Mission Valley golf course into a brand new "Live, Work, and Play" neighborhood.
Phase one of the Riverwalk live-work-play transit-oriented neighborhood will include 900 rental homes, neighborhood-serving retail space; a village green; and traffic, sidewalk and bike lane improvements along Friars Road.Photo by: Gensler Photo by: Gensler Photo by: Gensler Photo by: Gensler Photo by: Gensler Photo by: Gensler Photo by: Gensler