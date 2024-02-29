Whale watching boats back in the water after storms

(KGTV) HARBOR ISLAND — Captain Kyle Hargrave has a front row seat to orcas off the coast of San Diego.

"I have a passion for whales," said Hargrave.

Hargrave is so passionate, he left his career as an attorney.

Now he drives a boat for Adventure Whale Watching on Harbor Island.

"My income took a hit. Living in San Diego, as we know we are in the most expensive city in the entire United States. Income is important, but my quality of life has skyrocketed," he added.

Hargrave says he saw Orcas for six weeks in a row, but hasn’t seen them in a few weeks. He says there are a lot of food sources for the orcas, like dolphins and other whales.

"They approach boats especially when they have a full belly and they tend to be in a better mood," he said.

There is a a season for every whale here in San Diego. From now until April you can see the gray whale. Then in May, the fin whale. Over the summer, the blue whale.

"We can have up to 50 blue whales in our water on any given day," he added.

Hargrave says he got a boost in business from the killer whales.

But also some cancellations from the storms. If you are interested in whale watching tours, he says the best thing to do is monitor the weather and call the company directly.

"It is so nice to interact with people on a positive basis day to day. Sharing what I love with other people is why I do this," he added.

